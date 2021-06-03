Arriving to surgery in style: Children at Guernsey's hospital drive mini Porsche

Briony-Rae Domaille behind the wheel of the mini Porsche, video provided by States of Guernsey.

Children at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital in Guernsey are now able to drive themselves to the operating theatre in a mini electric Porsche.

The remote controlled car has been donated to the Frossard Ward by Stan Brouard Ltd.

Any operation carried out in theatre can be daunting, especially for children. The car arrived last week, and Theatre and Frossard Ward staff have really enjoyed seeing the children arrive with a big smile on their face having driven here. Hannah Clark, Deputy Theatre Manager at Guernsey's Princess Elizabeth Hospital

Briony-Rae Domaille was the first child to enjoy a spin in the toy car which it is hoped will ease pre-op anxiety.

The smile on Briony-Rae's face when she drove herself to her operation was great to see. We were all a bit nervous and this calmed us all down before her procedure. Lucy Prevel, Briony-Rae's mum