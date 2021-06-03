Arriving to surgery in style: Children at Guernsey's hospital drive mini Porsche
Briony-Rae Domaille behind the wheel of the mini Porsche, video provided by States of Guernsey.
Children at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital in Guernsey are now able to drive themselves to the operating theatre in a mini electric Porsche.
The remote controlled car has been donated to the Frossard Ward by Stan Brouard Ltd.
Briony-Rae Domaille was the first child to enjoy a spin in the toy car which it is hoped will ease pre-op anxiety.