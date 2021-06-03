Calls for rental deposit scheme to be set up in Guernsey

Citizens Advice Guernsey is calling for the introduction of a rental deposit scheme after an increase in the number of islanders needing their help.

Such schemes have been in place in the UK since 2007 and Jersey since 2015.

They ensure that the money tenants pay to landlords is held securely and returned in a smooth transition.

We also gave advice to 13 tenants regarding eviction proceedings. These figures are higher than normal and suggest that access to housing is a growing concern for Islanders, which may come as a surprise in a place like Guernsey. Ali Marquis, Deputy Chief Executive at Citizens Advice Guernsey

Citizens Advice Guernsey received 20 separate enquiries from individuals who were either homeless or about to lose their home in the first quarter of 2021.

The organisation gives free, confidential and impartial advice on any subject to 4,000 islanders each year, which is around eight percent of Guernsey's adult population.