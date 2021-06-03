Guernsey campaign urges islanders to put cigarette butts in the bin
Campaigners in Guernsey have come up with an unusual way to highlight litter, and encourage islanders to put their cigarette butts in the bin. Members of the Clean Earth Trust are picking them up and using chalk to circle where they were dropped on the floor.
Cigarette butts are made of plastic and can take up to 15 years to degrade.
If not disposed of properly, they can leak toxins that contaminate water supplies.
In the UK it is estimated enough cigarette butts are disposed of each year to fill seven Olympic swimming pools.
Globally 4.5 trillion are thought to be released into the environment each year.