Guernsey campaign urges islanders to put cigarette butts in the bin

Campaigners in Guernsey have come up with an unusual way to highlight litter, and encourage islanders to put their cigarette butts in the bin. Members of the Clean Earth Trust are picking them up and using chalk to circle where they were dropped on the floor.

Circling butts on the floor has had a mixed response so far. Just as a way of getting people to look at the floor because it's become so commonplace for litter and particularly cigarette butts to be on the floor people don't even see them anymore. Helen Quin Clean Earth Trust

Cigarette bin. Credit: ITV Channel

Cigarette butts are made of plastic and can take up to 15 years to degrade.

If not disposed of properly, they can leak toxins that contaminate water supplies.

They're radioactive full of thousands and thousands of toxic chemicals that filter directly into our wildlife, birds use them as nests and insecticides which is of course is harming the chicks and other animals and we know they stunt plant growth as well. Andrew Munro Chairman, Clean Earth Trust

Litter picker. Credit: ITV Channel News

In the UK it is estimated enough cigarette butts are disposed of each year to fill seven Olympic swimming pools.

Globally 4.5 trillion are thought to be released into the environment each year.