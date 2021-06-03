Jess Dunsdon: Reflecting on the life and legacy of Constable Len Norman

My reaction to the news of Len Norman's death took me by surprise on Tuesday. I was slumped on the sofa, having just put my son to bed, and scanning social media when I clocked the Chief Minister’s tweet.

I must’ve gasped pretty loudly as my husband (who was doing some painting in the room next door), rushed in to check what was the matter. I must admit to welling up a little as I told him that the island's longest serving politician and all round good egg, had died.

Constable Norman was one of the first politicians I met when I moved to Jersey in 2008. He had just been elected Connetable of St Clement and as the new journo on the block, he went out of his way to educate me in the unique world of Jersey politics. There was no better guide.

By that point he'd been in the political game for about as long as I had been on this planet. That's no exaggeration. I was born in 1982 and he was elected Deputy of St Clement in 1983.

By 2008, he'd already served as Deputy and Senator, had headed up Committees on Education, Housing, Social Security and was also Chairman of Privileges of Procedures. There wasn’t much about island life, politics and its people Len didn’t know about. Luckily for me, he was happy to share his knowledge.

From a journalist’s perspective, Len was always a pleasure to deal with. He answered his phone immediately, would always give me an interview (even if he didn't particularly want to) and didn’t mind being challenged. And while he took his job seriously, he never took himself seriously.

He was always up for a laugh and most of our interviews started with Len smoking a cheeky cigarette before the sound check. Such was the ritual, that I'd often build in time for it when booking out a camera operator! The countless tributes online, often mentioning his impish sense of humour, are testament to how loved he was.

The one that resonates with me most is Deputy John Young's description of Len as 'a father figure'. For me, it neatly encompasses what made him special; he was selfless, compassionate, supportive, generous and kind, but tough when he needed to be.

When Len was Constable, I covered many issues he felt strongly about: whether it was speeding drivers, overdevelopment in his Parish, tackling anti-social behaviour or depleting numbers in the honorary police. There was a common thread that stitched them all together and that was to make life better for people.

I think this could be seen to be a dying trait in politics today. If Len can teach us anything, it's the motivation to do good in our community. Although Len spent 37 years in the States Assembly, he was not a career politician. He was not in it for the money or status.

Indeed, he didn't receive a proper salary for the first 20 years of his political life. Instead, Len lived to serve. He loved his island and for that, islanders loved him.

For me, Len’s lasting legacy will be that he always put public service before self interest.

So to Len, I say thank you for your service. You will be greatly missed by so many.

To Len’s friends and family, I say I’m sorry for your loss and hope you can take some comfort in the fond memories being shared across the islands.

Rest in Peace Connetable.