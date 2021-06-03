New petrol and diesel cars could be banned from Jersey's roads by 2025

The registration of new petrol and diesel cars could be banned in Jersey from as early as 2025 as part of the island's road to carbon neutrality.

A Citizens' Assembly of 45 randomly selected islanders have spent three months coming up with recommendations for the States to consider.

What is the assembly proposing to make transport more environmentally-friendly?

A ban on the registration of new petrol and diesel cars as early as 2025.

A new campaign to promote walking and cycling.

The introduction of electric buses and trams, with subsidies and free travel available to certain groups.

A plan to scrap tax on all electric vehicles and to provide grants to help people buy them.

What is being suggesting to change the island's approach to energy?

Requiring all rental properties to have an Energy Performance Certificate by 2025.

The appointment of a new energy minister 'as soon as possible'.

A commitment to make all government and commercial buildings carbon neutral by 2025.

The introduction of a retrofitting programme for residential properties.

When I presented the Carbon Neutral Strategy to the States, it was clear that we wanted a people-powered approach to tackle the climate emergency, and that the Citizens’ Assembly would help the Island get to grips with some of the measures required to achieve our carbon neutral goals. Deputy John Young, Minister for Environment

States members will have an initial in-committee debate on the recommendations in July.

The Government will then consider the suggestions and next steps to take Jersey's environment strategy forward.

These steps will be published in the Carbon Neutral Roadmap, which the public will be able to have their say on before it is debated by the States Assembly in Spring 2022.