Ticket sales top £900,000 in less than three weeks for Jersey Hospice's Lottery

Interest continues to grow for this year's Million Pound Lottery in aid of Jersey Hospice Care, with £900,000 raised in less than three weeks.

Over 3,000 tickets have already been bought by islanders since they went on sale on 17 May, each costing £300.

A record number were sold in the first week, with 700 tickets purchased on the opening day.

Events and Lotteries Co-Ordinator Scott Douglas says the speed of these year's sales are unmatched and tickets could sell out by the end of June.

[It's] the fastest we have ever seen this many sold. This means that we currently have over 150 tickets being purchased on average per day and if sales continue at this rate we expect to be sold out before the Early Bird ticket deadline on 30th June ... Every ticket purchased helps us to continue to provide our services to those in our care at one of the most difficult times in their life. Scott Douglas, Events and Lotteries Co-Ordinator

The live draw takes place on Friday 3 September with a top prize of £1 million. Nine runner-up prizes of £10,000 to £100,000 are also up for grabs.

Tickets can be bought online and in-person at De Gruchy department store on King Street and the Hospice's shop in St Ouen.