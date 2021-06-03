Ticket sales top £900,000 in less than three weeks for Jersey Hospice's Lottery
Interest continues to grow for this year's Million Pound Lottery in aid of Jersey Hospice Care, with £900,000 raised in less than three weeks.
Over 3,000 tickets have already been bought by islanders since they went on sale on 17 May, each costing £300.
A record number were sold in the first week, with 700 tickets purchased on the opening day.
Events and Lotteries Co-Ordinator Scott Douglas says the speed of these year's sales are unmatched and tickets could sell out by the end of June.
The live draw takes place on Friday 3 September with a top prize of £1 million. Nine runner-up prizes of £10,000 to £100,000 are also up for grabs.
Tickets can be bought online and in-person at De Gruchy department store on King Street and the Hospice's shop in St Ouen.