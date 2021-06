Two more UK regions added to Jersey's travel 'red list'

Two more UK regions have been added to Jersey's travel 'red list'.

From 00:01 on Sunday, 6 June, 'emergency brakes' will be applied to Oldham in the North West and Bracknell Forest in the South East.

Red classifications last for at least two weeks and require all passengers to self isolate for at least ten days on arrival into Jersey, regardless of their vaccination status.

These latest changes come after 19 UK regions turned 'red' on 3 June.