US President to force end of Jersey and Guernsey's ‘Zero Ten’ tax system
The tax system that has underpinned the international competitiveness of Jersey and Guernsey for more than a decade is set to be axed on the orders of US president Joe Biden.
At the moment, the “zero ten” system sees most companies locally pay 0% corporation tax on their profits, and financial institutions pay 10%.
Joe Biden is calling on the G7 group of the world’s richest nations to agree a new global minimum rate of 15% as part of a crackdown on multi-national firms who base themselves in low tax jurisdictions to reduce their tax bills.
ITV News has seen evidence of discussions between the governments of Jersey and Guernsey, and the OECD which manages global tax rules, and anticipates there will need to be a change if the G7 agree a deal in the coming days.
That could mean all local firms that currently pay no tax at all on profits could pay a 15% rate in the coming years.
But Jersey’s External Relations Minister, Senator Ian Gorst, insists the island has not been forced to make any change.
Guernsey’s government says it continues to fulfil its global obligations.
Those working in the finance industry have mixed views on its potential impact. Finance accounts for around 40% of all the money generated in the economies of both Guernsey and Jersey, employing around 20,000 people across both islands.
The G7 meeting to discuss tax changes is due to happen this Friday 4 July ahead of the summit of G7 world leaders in Cornwall next week.