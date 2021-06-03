US President to force end of Jersey and Guernsey's ‘Zero Ten’ tax system

The tax system that has underpinned the international competitiveness of Jersey and Guernsey for more than a decade is set to be axed on the orders of US president Joe Biden.

At the moment, the “zero ten” system sees most companies locally pay 0% corporation tax on their profits, and financial institutions pay 10%.

Joe Biden is calling on the G7 group of the world’s richest nations to agree a new global minimum rate of 15% as part of a crackdown on multi-national firms who base themselves in low tax jurisdictions to reduce their tax bills.

ITV News has seen evidence of discussions between the governments of Jersey and Guernsey, and the OECD which manages global tax rules, and anticipates there will need to be a change if the G7 agree a deal in the coming days.

That could mean all local firms that currently pay no tax at all on profits could pay a 15% rate in the coming years.

But Jersey’s External Relations Minister, Senator Ian Gorst, insists the island has not been forced to make any change.

We're not talking about imposition of anything. What we're talking about is a new global standard that's looking as though it will emerge from the OECD and we're taking part in the discussion of, and we will then once it is settled and all of those details are decided on, we'll make our decision which we always do about our engagement with those proposals. Senator Ian Gorst, Jersey’s External Relations Minister

Guernsey’s government says it continues to fulfil its global obligations.

Guernsey works closely with the EU Commission and the EU Code of Conduct Group on Business Taxation reflected in the commitments it has made to EU tax standards. Guernsey’s tax regime was assessed as being non-harmful against the criteria of the Code of Conduct in 2013. In 2019 the EU reaffirmed its previous assessment that Guernsey is a cooperative jurisdiction. States of Guernsey

Those working in the finance industry have mixed views on its potential impact. Finance accounts for around 40% of all the money generated in the economies of both Guernsey and Jersey, employing around 20,000 people across both islands.

This is about big companies and their sales and services and goods in large domestic economies. It's not really about our kind of centre. We're investment centres. We're don't house trading businesses. It's investment capital that's done here and I don't think any of those companies store their capital in Jersey. Geoff Cook, Jersey-based finance director

It will have an impact. I think that is clear. What is much less clear is what that impact will be. I don't think it'll be the end. I think it will mean changes, some changes that people have been expecting for a while. There will be some difficulties. Graham Parrott, Fitzroy Tax Services Guernsey

The G7 meeting to discuss tax changes is due to happen this Friday 4 July ahead of the summit of G7 world leaders in Cornwall next week.