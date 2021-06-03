Work underway to remove Jersey's Nightingale Hospital

Work is underway to remove the inside of Jersey's Nightingale Hospital.

In March the government's scientific advisory group STAC said that the 180-bed facility at Millbrook did not need to remain in place any longer. More than £11 million has been spent on the facility so far, although it has seen no patients come through its doors since it was completed in May 2020.

In February 2021, funding for the site was extended until the summer. Contractors are currently taking down the inside of the building however the exterior will not be dismantled until July

The land will then be returned to its previous use as a playing field.