£10 million to help Jersey families get on property ladder

Jersey's Minister for Housing has published an Action Plan for housing on the island, which includes investing £10 million to support local families buy their first home.

It comes after the former Housing Minister and Reform Jersey leader, Senator Sam Mézec, asked the States to declare a "housing affordability crisis" in April.

The document includes plans to introduce a range of new policies and systems to help to improve the supply of new homes.

Recently the cost of housing, whether to rent or purchase, has risen sharply and is putting increasing pressure on families; and there remain instances of poor-quality accommodation that need to be improved. The challenge to create better homes in Jersey is a fundamental priority, which is why the government is taking action – as demonstrated in this plan. Government of Jersey

Deputy Russell Labey has made the following commitments in the plan:

Investing up to £10 million to support local families purchasing their first home by mid-2022 I am immediately commissioning research into the financial barriers to home ownership, what kind of financial product might best assist those wishing to take their first step on the property ladder, where is this done better elsewhere, how can government help so that before leaving office in 2022 we will know how best to use the £10,000,000 already allocated for this purpose. Deputy Russell Labey, Jersey's Housing Minister

Providing 1,000 new affordable homes by 2025

The Minister for Housing will set out new policy, including an updated definition of Affordable Homes, that will support the target for delivery of Affordable Homes established in the draft bridging Island Plan. Government of Jersey

Deputy Russell Labey says he will make sure that housing availability and housing policy considerations are included in the development of new migration controls and the future population policy.

Increasing the number of houses starting construction by 80% by 2025

The Minister for Housing and Communities will put in place a range of new policies and systems to support the housing delivery targets established in the draft bridging Island Plan. In total, progress in this area will see an 80% increase in housing starts by 2025, relative to the current annual average of 400 house completions. Government of Jersey

Putting in place a long-term pipeline of land release by the end of 2021

A number of government-owned sites, could be used to deliver affordable homes and are being reviewed they include: • Ambulance Station • The Limes • Le Bas • St. Saviour’s Hospital (part) • Westaway Court • La Motte Street offices

The Minister for Housing will work with the Minister for Infrastructure and Minister for the Environment to develop a long-term pipeline of land release by the end of 2021. This will include decisions on key public sites and a review of methods and opportunities to ensure the strategic use of private sites. Government of Jersey

Increasing supply in the social rented sector as a vital component of overall housing supply

Increasing supply of new key worker accommodation

Putting plans in place to make sure that private tenants have the legal protection they need and are protected from excessive rent rises

An initial review will identify measures that could be used to provide tenants with appropriate protection from excessive rent rises. Actions based on this initial review will be set out in the Fair Rents Plan with deadlines for completion. Government of Jersey

Expanding the eligibility of socially rented accommodation and carrying out a review into social rents by 2021

As we increase supply of socially rented accommodation we will also look at expanding the eligibility criteria. Before the end of the year, I will publish my review into social rents. I am also putting plans in place to make sure that private tenants have the legal protection they need and are protected from excessive rent rises. Deputy Russell Labey, Jersey's Minister for Housing

Providing islanders who have care needs the opportunity to live in a home that can be adapted throughout their lifetime

Helping older home-owners to “right size” into a new home, releasing more family units on to the market

Creating a newly formed Housing Advice Service to help islanders get information quickly when they have housing queries

Creating a homelessness support service

Last year, house prices in the island hit an all time high. One bed flats and two and three bed houses were the most expensive they have ever been.

In February, figures showed getting a mortgage on a median-priced house in Jersey is no longer feasible for the average working household.