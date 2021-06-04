£10 million to help Jersey families get on property ladder
Jersey's Minister for Housing has published an Action Plan for housing on the island, which includes investing £10 million to support local families buy their first home.
It comes after the former Housing Minister and Reform Jersey leader, Senator Sam Mézec, asked the States to declare a "housing affordability crisis" in April.
The document includes plans to introduce a range of new policies and systems to help to improve the supply of new homes.
Deputy Russell Labey has made the following commitments in the plan:
Investing up to £10 million to support local families purchasing their first home by mid-2022
Providing 1,000 new affordable homes by 2025
Deputy Russell Labey says he will make sure that housing availability and housing policy considerations are included in the development of new migration controls and the future population policy.
Increasing the number of houses starting construction by 80% by 2025
Putting in place a long-term pipeline of land release by the end of 2021
A number of government-owned sites, could be used to deliver affordable homes and are being reviewed they include: • Ambulance Station • The Limes • Le Bas • St. Saviour’s Hospital (part) • Westaway Court • La Motte Street offices
Increasing supply in the social rented sector as a vital component of overall housing supply
Increasing supply of new key worker accommodation
Putting plans in place to make sure that private tenants have the legal protection they need and are protected from excessive rent rises
Expanding the eligibility of socially rented accommodation and carrying out a review into social rents by 2021
Providing islanders who have care needs the opportunity to live in a home that can be adapted throughout their lifetime
Helping older home-owners to “right size” into a new home, releasing more family units on to the market
Creating a newly formed Housing Advice Service to help islanders get information quickly when they have housing queries
Creating a homelessness support service
Last year, house prices in the island hit an all time high. One bed flats and two and three bed houses were the most expensive they have ever been.
In February, figures showed getting a mortgage on a median-priced house in Jersey is no longer feasible for the average working household.