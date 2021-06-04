Coronavirus vaccine appointments open for 25 to 29-year-olds in Jersey

Those aged 25 to 29-years-old in Jersey can now book appointments to get their coronavirus vaccine, with jabs starting tomorrow (5 June).

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be offered for first doses, unless there is a medical requirement for an alternative.

So far, more than 108,000 doses have been administered in Jersey.

Officials say the Vaccination Programme is on track to have all adults fully vaccinated by mid-August.

It is important that young people get vaccinated as soon as they are able to. We are seeing young people in the UK impacted by the B1.617.2 (Delta) variant, and then spreading it to older family members and contacts. Those younger than 50 are at greater risk of Long Covid. Therefore, by getting vaccinated, islanders are affording themselves and the wider community protection. Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer for Health

I am pleased that 25 to 29-year-olds will be able to get their first dose from this weekend and 18 to 24-year-olds in the next two weeks. We have had an excellent uptake from islanders in their 30s and over, so it is important to keep this up to maximise protection for our community. Ross Barnes, Operations Lead for the Covid-19 Vaccination Programme

Appointments can be made online gov.je/vaccine or by calling the coronavirus helpline on 0800 735 5566.