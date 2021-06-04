Coronavirus vaccine appointments open for 25 to 29-year-olds in Jersey

Those aged 25 to 29-years-old in Jersey can now book appointments to get their coronavirus vaccine, with jabs starting tomorrow (5 June).
Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be offered for first doses, unless there is a medical requirement
for an alternative.
So far, more than 108,000 doses have been administered in Jersey.
Officials say the Vaccination Programme is on track to have all adults fully
vaccinated by mid-August.
Appointments can be made online gov.je/vaccine or by calling the coronavirus helpline on 0800 735 5566.