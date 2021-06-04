Dr Nicola Brink reads stories to children in Guernsey
Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Guernsey's Director of Public Health was the voice of reassurance for people across the island.
But on 4 June, Dr Nicola Brink put her famous voice to a very different use and read stories to children and their families at Guille-Allès Public Library in St Peter Port.
During the 30-minute session, Dr Brink read an extract from While We Can't Hug, a book about how to show someone you love them whilst maintaining social distancing.
She then took some time to answer questions from the audience members who ranged from five to 11-years-old.