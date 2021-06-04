Dr Nicola Brink reads stories to children in Guernsey

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Guernsey's Director of Public Health was the voice of reassurance for people across the island.

But on 4 June, Dr Nicola Brink put her famous voice to a very different use and read stories to children and their families at Guille-Allès Public Library in St Peter Port.

I think we have a duty and we owe children the respect and dignity of engaging with them and explaining what's happening so they can understand what's happening in their lives. Their lives have been fundamentally changed over the last 18 months. If they understand what's happening, they will be able to cope with what we're going through so much better. Nicola Brink, Director of Public Health

During the 30-minute session, Dr Brink read an extract from While We Can't Hug, a book about how to show someone you love them whilst maintaining social distancing.

She then took some time to answer questions from the audience members who ranged from five to 11-years-old.