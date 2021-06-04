Futsal league planned for Jersey

One of the world's fastest growing indoor sports is coming to Jersey this summer. Futsal training camps for those aged 10 to 14 will start up at the end of July, with adult futsal leagues planned to get underway in October.

The schemes will run in tandem with the JFA's sporting calendar in the hope of encouraging players to try something different to their standard game of football.

Organisers had hoped to get the sport up and running in April 2020, but the pandemic meant plans had to be put on hold.

Jean- Luc Desbois says he is excited for the sport to get properly underway in Jersey after delays due to coronavirus. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Certainly from our early days of setting up the business in April last year, obviously Covid hit and set us back, particularly with not being able to play indoors. But that's all behind us now and we're looking forward to getting finally started this summer. Jean-Luc Desbois, Jersey Futsal

The sport is played on a smaller indoor pitch than football with larger goals. The ball is also smaller and does not bounce as easily as a standard football, encouraging players to keep it on the ground.

Because players are forced to think and move in more confined spaces, futsal forces them to think more creatively and technically about how they use the ball. On average, players touch the ball up to 600% more in a game of futsal than in football.

It is played widely by young children in Brazil to develop their skills before advancing to football at around 10 or 12 years old.

Jean-Luc says the team will focus on growing the popularity of the sport in the island, with a view to potentially setting up inter-insular competitions if it also takes off in Guernsey.

More information about the sport and 'Futsal Fun Weeks', visit futsal.je.