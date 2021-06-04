Guernsey Raiders are in desperate need of help from fans as they hope to fund away trips for next season.

Both their men's and women's sides are due to participate in UK leagues later this year and the club are calling on islanders to help them pay for travel to games.

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic coupled with RFU funding cuts has seen Raiders hit hard financially.

We're starring down the barrel of trying to find £60,000 to fund our travel for Raiders men's and ladies squads for The UK leagues in the upcoming season. We're really hopeful that between the community getting behind us and some additional sponsorship that we won't have to look at not having another season ahead of us and we will be able to participate in The UK leagues. Andrea Harris, Guernsey Raiders Chair

To try and help the club, fans are able to donate at least £5 and have their name printed on a Centenary Siam shirt.

Donations greater than or equal to £120 will be entitled to receive a free Centenary Siam Shirt with all donor's names printed on.

So far the club have raised £20,000 out of the targeted £50,000 they're hoping for.

Details on how to donate can be found here.