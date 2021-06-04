Jersey sea shanty shines positive light on fishing industry

ITV Channel reporter Sophie Dulson joined the sing-a-long.

A choir from Jersey has been singing sea shanties to help raise money for charity whilst also shining a positive light on the fishing industry, following the recent disputes with France.

The Aureole Choir were joined by members of the Jersey Academy of Music's Community Choir and singers from the Academy's vocal department at the Weighbridge on 3 June to sing a mash-up of ‘Drunken Sailor’ and recent Tik Tok phenomenon ‘The Wellerman’.

They were also supported by local fishermen, sailors and passers-by who took part in the sing-a-long.

The 'shanty project' hopes to raise money for two Jersey charities, Wetwheels and Healing Waves.

They both help give access to the sea for those who would otherwise not be able to participate in activities on the water.

Event Organiser Nicky Kennedy says the group are "very keen to raise all the money they can".

We are recording a shanty at the moment which will be released in the first week of July, and which will shine a light on our maritime community, especially our magnificent fishing industry. Nicky Kennedy, Event Organiser

Singers in full voice at the Weighbridge. Credit: ITV Channel TV

The Aureole Choir has already raised over £5,000 for local Jersey charities since the beginning of the 2020 lockdown, recording music videos and hosting live events for singers and musicians in the island and further afield.

They have over 180 friends and members, with 40 to 60 singers engaging in each recording project.