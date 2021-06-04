Man allegedly mugged by group of teenagers in Jersey

A man in his 30s has been allegedly assaulted and robbed by a group of teenagers in Jersey.

His phone, wallet and cigarettes were stolen, while he needed hospital treatment for minor injuries.

Police have arrested and bailed five women and one man, all between the ages of 13 and 19.

The incident reportedly happened on Elizabeth Place, across from Parade Gardens in St Helier, at around 11:10pm on Bank Holiday Monday (31 May) .

The man left the Old England Pub in Cheapside and was walking towards Rouge Bouillon along Elizabeth Place when a group of seven teenagers ran after him.

Police are still trying to identify one man, described as wearing a black top and black trousers or jogging bottoms.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police on 01534 612612 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously. This can be done on 0800 555 111 or through the Crimestoppers-uk.org website.