Jersey's former Housing Minister has criticised the island's government for failing to fix what he calls "a broken housing market".

Senator Sam Mézec asked the States to declare a "housing affordability crisis" in April.

Reform Jersey's leader says the new Action Plan published by Jersey's current Housing Minister is "a huge disappointment" and "seems to avoid committing to the implementation of recommendations" made in the Housing Policy Development Board (HPDB) report.

The government of Jersey is failing to take any tangible action to deal with Jersey’s affordable housing crisis, and this latest action plan is a huge disappointment which simply seeks to engage more consultants at taxpayers’ leisure, whilst Islanders continue to suffer the consequences of a broken housing market. Senator Sam Mézec, leader of Reform Jersey.

Senator Mézec believes the HPDB report is "already a comprehensive action plan" and has suggested the government could be trying to hold-up making any changes.

I am deeply concerned that, despite having possession of the Housing Policy Development Board report for 8 months, the government has still refused to indicate whether it accepts the recommendations ... I suspect the purpose of this “Action Plan” is to delay having to make genuine policy decisions, because the Council of Ministers has no desire to implement real change. Senator Sam Mézec, leader of Reform Jersey.

The government Action Plan includes promises to invest £10 million to support local families buying their first home and to provide 1,000 new affordable homes by 2025.

Senator Mézec says the affordable homes pledge, lower than the 1,500 affordable homes projected in the Bridging Island Plan, "represents just 1/3 of the demand there is today on the Affordable Housing Gateway, and so is clearly inadequate".

He will try to get a commitment to several rental reforms on affordability, with a proposition up for debate in the States next week, and says his party will not take a back seat on the issue.