First direct flights jet off from Jersey to Majorca

The first direct flight of the season between Jersey and Majorca has taken off.

After more than a year of travel restrictions, almost 100 passengers were finally able to look forward to some Spanish sunshine.

The island is currently on Jersey's 'green' list, which means arrivals will not have to self isolate beyond receiving a negative coronavirus test on their return.

The Balearic islands are still classed as 'amber' under the UK's travel guidance.

At Jersey Airport, islanders were excited for their much-needed getaway.

For travel operators, the flight represented a moment to be optimistic about the prospect of summer holidays overseas safely returning.