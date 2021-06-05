Manche Iles Express to suspend sailings until further notice

Manche Iles Express has announced it will indefinitely suspend sailings between France and the Channel Islands.

The company says travel measures in place for arrivals into the Channel Islands, coupled with ongoing restrictions in France, mean it has seen a drastic reduction in passenger numbers.

Having consulted with the Conseil Departemental de la Manche, it said it did not seem reasonable to offer its schedule in 2021. As a result, the company will suspend sailings from 25 July.

Those who have bookings with the company will be able to change their sailing to a date in 2022 free of charge, or request a refund from info@manche-iles.com.

Passengers from the Channel Islands can call 01534 880756 or Guernsey's dedicated line on 01481 701316.

Manche Iles Express says it is receiving a high volume of calls but is working to respond to all queries as quickly as possible.