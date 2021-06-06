Guernsey's Chief Minister makes first visit to Alderney
Guernsey's Chief Minister has been in Alderney for his first visit to the island in the role.
Deputy Peter Ferbrache met with members of the island's Policy & Finance Committee to discuss how the islands can develop a closer working relationship.
He then attended an open meeting where he fielded questions from islanders on a range of topics, including the extension of the island's runway, the challenges of the pandemic and plans to ease Bailiwick travel restrictions in July.
Politicians from both Guernsey and Alderney have already been meeting to discuss how to forge a closer working relationship between the islands.