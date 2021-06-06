Guernsey's Chief Minister makes first visit to Alderney

Guernsey's Chief Minister has been in Alderney for his first visit to the island in the role.

Deputy Peter Ferbrache met with members of the island's Policy & Finance Committee to discuss how the islands can develop a closer working relationship.

He then attended an open meeting where he fielded questions from islanders on a range of topics, including the extension of the island's runway, the challenges of the pandemic and plans to ease Bailiwick travel restrictions in July.

I don't mean it's easy, because of course there's all the difficulties but it's easier to go into a restrictive environment than it is to come out of it. We can't control the world, we know there are problems on the continent, we know that the UK are having some difficulties. So we're treading cautiously but we've got to move forward. Deputy Peter Ferbrache, Guernsey's Chief Minister

Politicians from both Guernsey and Alderney have already been meeting to discuss how to forge a closer working relationship between the islands.