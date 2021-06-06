Jersey youth drama raises money for mental health charity

Two youth theatre productions in Jersey, addressing issues from bullying to smart phone addiction, are raising money for one of the island's mental health charities.

The six Drama Lab performances by under 16s are among the first youth productions to take place on the island this year, with proceeds going to Mind Jersey.

The productions, which were postponed due to the Covid 19 pandemic, received sponsorship to be able to go ahead at the Jersey Arts Centre.

The young people have continued to rehearse both in person and virtually over the last year and are excited to return to the stage.

Organizers say the productions have been a great boost to the young people's mental health and self-confidence.

'Blackout' and 'The Mobile Phone Show' are running on Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th June respectively at the Jersey Arts Theatre.