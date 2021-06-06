Six centuries in two matches on extraordinary day of cricket in Guernsey

In Guernsey's Weekend Championship on Saturday (5th June) two games produced an incredible six hundreds!

The first came at College Field where Old Elizabethans Association CC played Griffins CC. Matt Stokes is The Channel Islands in form cricketer this summer and his numbers got even better as he cruised to beautifully paced 121.

Fellow opener Charlie Birch was also in fine fettle. He scored 120 to help OEA's finish on a commanding 283-5 from their set of 50 overs.

Many expected it to be a tough chase for Griffins but it was anything but.

Opening the batting cousins Luke and Nathan Le Tissier put on a staggering 283. Nathan played more of an anchor role scoring an unbeaten 105 from 133 balls. Luke was the more explosive of the pair, crunching 147 from 113 balls. He perished with the scores level but Griffins walked home by nine wickets with almost ten overs left to bat.

Meanwhile at KGV there were two more hundreds in a thrilling game between Cobo and Wanderers Irregulars.

Batting first captain Lucas Barker hit 123 for Irregulars as they finished on 265-8 after 50 overs.

Irregulars looked to be cruising to victory when they reduced Cobo to 121-6 and with just 14 overs left they needed an improbable 114.

Step forward centurion number six though as Will Peatfield smashed 130 from 107 balls before being caught behind off the bowling of Harry Duke.

Despite that Cobo needed 10 from 12 balls to win with just two wickets in hand. However Martin-Dale Bradley picked up the required wickets inside his first three balls to see Irregulars home by nine runs.