Two people hospitalised after Guernsey crash

Two people have been taken to hospital following a car crash in Guernsey.

All emergency services were called to the area near Forest Road Garage in the early hours of the morning on Sunday 6 June, where two cars had collided.

Ambulance teams assessed another three people at the scene, but they did not require hospital treatment and were discharged.

The road was closed until around 4.50am.

While the incident was ongoing, off-duty staff from the Emergency Ambulance Service were called to a separate medical case in St Peter Port.