Education and Children's Minister Jeremy Maçon resigns

He has now written to the Chief Minister saying that he is formally standing down from his role within the Council of Ministers.
In the letter, Deputy Maçon also strenuously denied the allegations against him.
The island's Chief Minister, Senator John Le Fondr says he has accepted his resignation.
Following his arrest, the Chief Minister decided to relieve Deputy Maçon of his duties and take responsibility of Education and Children himself, saying the wellbeing of children in the island remained the government's top priority.
However the post is still yet to be filled which has been criticised by the island's Children's Commissioner.
In his letter to the Chief Minister, Deputy Maçon, says he will now focus on representing his constituents in St Saviour, where he has been a politician since 2008.