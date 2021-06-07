Education and Children's Minister Jeremy Maçon resigns

Deputy Jeremy Maçon has resigned as Jersey's Education and Children's Minister.

The St Saviour Deputy was arrested and bailed in March over what are understood to be "serious" allegations.

He has now written to the Chief Minister saying that he is formally standing down from his role within the Council of Ministers.

Given the continuing police investigation against me and its considerable negative impact on both me and my family, I have reluctantly come to the decision that, for the good of my family, the island and my colleagues, I should now stand down as Minister. This has been an extremely difficult decision to reach, made harder as I had sincerely hoped that matters would have been long since resolved. Deputy Jeremy Maçon, Jersey's former Education and Children’s Minister

In the letter, Deputy Maçon also strenuously denied the allegations against him.

I should make it plain that, despite taking the decision to resign from my Ministerial post, I do not accept guilt in relation to any allegation that has been made against me nor is it to be interpreted as such and if I come to be charged with a criminal offence in due course, I have every intention of fighting to clear my name. Deputy Jeremy Maçon, Jersey's former Education and Children’s Minister

The island's Chief Minister, Senator John Le Fondr says he has accepted his resignation.

I have received an email from Deputy Jeremy Maçon, resigning as Minister for Education, effective immediately. I have accepted his resignation. In accordance with the States of Jersey Law, I will bring forward the nomination of a candidate to take on the critical role of Minister for Education as soon as possible. Senator John Le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister

Following his arrest, the Chief Minister decided to relieve Deputy Maçon of his duties and take responsibility of Education and Children himself, saying the wellbeing of children in the island remained the government's top priority.

I would like to reassure islanders that we are wholly committed to putting children first and have made their safeguarding and wellbeing the Government’s top priority. As the Chief Minister oversees all political responsibility, during this initial period of the Minister for Children and Education’s incapacity, I will temporarily assume his role. Senator John Le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister

However the post is still yet to be filled which has been criticised by the island's Children's Commissioner.

In his letter to the Chief Minister, Deputy Maçon, says he will now focus on representing his constituents in St Saviour, where he has been a politician since 2008.