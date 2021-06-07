Guernsey footballer Maya Le Tissier has won Brighton & Hove Albion's Young Player of the Year award.

The 19-year-old was a regular for The Seagulls throughout the 2020/21 campaign playing 22 times.

Her fine performances helped steer Brighton to an impressive sixth place finish in the WSL with her highlights including playing in the win against champions Chelsea and scoring her first goal for the club against Bristol City.

Following a fantastic season Brighton boss - and former England head coach - Hope Powell is confident Le Tissier can become a full England international.