Islanders urged to think of wildlife during Branchage
Islanders are being asked to be mindful of wildlife as Branchage gets underway in Jersey. Environmental campaigners are asking people to balance the need to cut back their hedges with preserving local wildlife.
Each year, officials check the island's green lanes are kept clear from overhanging trees.
What the law requires:
There is a clearance of 12 feet over main roads and by-roads
There is a clearance of eight feet over footpaths
That you clear all trimmings from the road or footpath etc. afterwards
If a landowner fails to keep their vegetation under control, they can face fines of up to £100.
However, as the event gets underway Action For Wildlife is stressing the importance of following Branchage guidelines.
They were part of the working group which helped introduce the changes to the Branchage Law in 2019.
The guidelines say that when preparing for Branchage, islanders must not:
Cut the vegetation around the base of trees, shrubs or hedges
Destroy nests or roosts or injure nesting birds, bats, hedgehogs or other wildlife
Carry our major hedge cutting in the bird breeding season (1 March to 31 July)
Cut too severely that bare soil is exposed
Cut lower than 10cm
Use herbicides for routine branchage practice
Flail or strim Japanese knotweed
Leave cuttings scattered
Cut the inner margin of hedgerows every year, and never in the spring or summer
Cut rare or endangered plants
Branchage visits will start from 24 June.