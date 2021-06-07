Jersey’s emergency services team up to support Child Safety Awareness Week

Run by the Child Accident Prevention Trust, Child Safety Week is an annual campaign that aims to act as a catalyst for conversations between parents and guardians to build confidence Credit: PA Images

Jersey's emergency services have teamed up to produce a series of social media videos promoting Child Safety Awareness Week 2021. The annual campaign aims to highlight the risks of child accidents and how they can be prevented.

The safety videos will be available to watch on social media from Monday 7 June.