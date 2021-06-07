Jersey’s emergency services team up to support Child Safety Awareness Week

Jersey's emergency services have teamed up to produce a series of social media videos promoting Child Safety Awareness Week 2021. The annual campaign aims to highlight the risks of child accidents and how they can be prevented.

The safety videos will be available to watch on social media from Monday 7 June.

We regularly see how everyday situations can pose a risk to safety if precautions aren’t taken to avoid the dangers. This is particularly prevalent to children who are still learning, growing and understanding the world around them. Andy Gallie, Watch Commander, Jersey Fire & Rescue Service

We know that accidents will happen, it’s part of life; by sharing advice on what to do in some of the most common situations involving children, we hope that parents and guardians will feel more empowered and confident in their own ability to provide emergency care, but also know when it is time to call us for help. Lucy Walsh, Paramedic, States of Jersey Ambulance Service