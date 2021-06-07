Medicinal cannabis campaigners visit Jersey

Medicinal cannabis campaigners have met with Jersey's Deputy Chief Minister to call on him to make the drug more accessible

Mother and son, Charlotte and Billy Caldwell from Northern Ireland met with Senator Lyndon Farnham, after walking from the Royal Yacht Hotel to the States Assembly building.

They are walk 1,000 miles to raise awareness of their campaign.

15-year-old Billy previously suffered up to 300 life-threatening seizures a day, but has been able to live a normal life ever since being administered cannabis oil for the first time in 2016.

