New plans to reduce road accidents at Morley Corner in Guernsey

There are plans for two road humps at Morley Corner in Guernsey to reduce the number of accidents. Officials say there is a long history of collisions at the corner on Fort Road.

Morley Corner has been the site of several accidents and residents have reported a significant number of near misses. Data collected at the site shows that speeds are very high on the approach into the corner and this will be the cause of many of the accidents on the bend. States of Guernsey

Traffic & Highway Services have analysed the road and vehicle speeds since 2017.

Since then some road safety measures have been put in place, including LED road studs for drivers at night (when most accidents have happened) and electronic signs which tell drivers to slow down.

Sadly, the measures implemented so far have been unsuccessful, with a number of vehicles still being recorded taking the corner at excessive speeds. Traffic calming by way of raised tables is proven to reduce speed-related RTCs and so is now considered necessary in order for drivers to approach this area at an appropriate speed. Mark Brockway, Senior Traffic Officer

A public consultation on the plans for the road humps will be open until 28 June.