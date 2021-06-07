New plans to reduce road accidents at Morley Corner in Guernsey
There are plans for two road humps at Morley Corner in Guernsey to reduce the number of accidents. Officials say there is a long history of collisions at the corner on Fort Road.
Traffic & Highway Services have analysed the road and vehicle speeds since 2017.
Since then some road safety measures have been put in place, including LED road studs for drivers at night (when most accidents have happened) and electronic signs which tell drivers to slow down.
A public consultation on the plans for the road humps will be open until 28 June.