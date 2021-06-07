Plans submitted to bring The Range to Jersey

Plans have been submitted to bring The Range to Jersey. The UK home and leisure retailer wants to build a new store on the Jacksons' Motor Mall site at La Grande Route de St Jean.

Jersey is a market we’ve been looking at for some time and we’re very excited to be submitting this Planning Application. Spokesperson, The Range

The Range operates more than 170 stores across the UK and it is hoped the new one will create more than 50 new jobs for people living in Jersey. Meanwhile, Jacksons' says it will consolidate all of its vehicle sales and servicing to its Route de la Reine Elizabeth II site at St Peter.

The company insists there will be no redundancies as a result of the changes.