Women in Guernsey urged to book a smear test
Women in Guernsey are being encouraged to have a smear test after a fall in the number of appointments last year.
The drop is being blamed on the pandemic and a national campaign has launched to get women to book in.
The #WeAreAllSmearReady is being run in Guernsey for three weeks.
Around 70% of people with cervical cancer have either never been screened or have not had regular screening.
Within the Bailiwick of Guernsey, cervical cancer accounts for one to two deaths per year, with an estimated five cases diagnosed annually.
The key messages from the campaign are:
Cervical screening is free for anyone with a cervix (woman, non-binary people, trans men and intersex people) aged between 25 and 65
There is a choice of providers including your GP, Choices and Orchard Centre
Trying to debunk the myths and misconceptions about cervical screening
Not to ignore your screening appointment invitation
Free screening was introduced in 2019 with a target of 80% uptake for both age ranges.
Since March 2021, around 60% of 25 to 49-year-olds had a screening compared with 63.5% for 50 to 65-year-olds.
The slogan of the campaign is 'Hang your Pants' and 'Drop your Pants' which aims to and prompt discussion around a subject that is sometimes considered a taboo.
Health Connection, a health group in the island has created a window display in Smith Street, which includes underwear with messages calling for women to get screened. Staff from Choices and Guernsey Soroptimists are also crafting small pairs of pants in badges to promote the campaign.