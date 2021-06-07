Women in Guernsey urged to book a smear test

Women in Guernsey are being encouraged to have a smear test after a fall in the number of appointments last year.

The drop is being blamed on the pandemic and a national campaign has launched to get women to book in.

The #WeAreAllSmearReady is being run in Guernsey for three weeks.

Around 70% of people with cervical cancer have either never been screened or have not had regular screening.

Within the Bailiwick of Guernsey, cervical cancer accounts for one to two deaths per year, with an estimated five cases diagnosed annually.

The key messages from the campaign are:

Cervical screening is free for anyone with a cervix (woman, non-binary people, trans men and intersex people) aged between 25 and 65

There is a choice of providers including your GP, Choices and Orchard Centre

Trying to debunk the myths and misconceptions about cervical screening

Not to ignore your screening appointment invitation

There is a lack of understanding of cervical screening and a range of myths and misconceptions about what it involves. Our mission is to achieve a sustained increase in cervical screening for anyone with a cervix in order to reach the target of 80%. This year we are working hard to ensure those who are eligible for screening make an appointment when they are invited to do so. Emily Davies, Public Health Practitioner

Free screening was introduced in 2019 with a target of 80% uptake for both age ranges.

Since March 2021, around 60% of 25 to 49-year-olds had a screening compared with 63.5% for 50 to 65-year-olds.

The slogan of the campaign is 'Hang your Pants' and 'Drop your Pants' which aims to and prompt discussion around a subject that is sometimes considered a taboo.

Health Connection, a health group in the island has created a window display in Smith Street, which includes underwear with messages calling for women to get screened. Staff from Choices and Guernsey Soroptimists are also crafting small pairs of pants in badges to promote the campaign.