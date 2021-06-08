A cyclist is in hospital in Guernsey following a crash with a car in St Martin's.

It happened at the traffic light junction of La Rue Maze and La Route des Cornus at 6:15pm (08 June).

The condition of the cyclist is not yet known but they have been taken to A&E.

Guernsey Police say anyone travelling along La Route du Cornus heading into St Martin's at the time should contact them.

If you have any information regarding the incident you are asked to contact Police on 01481 222 222, quoting reference OC2100004070 or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.