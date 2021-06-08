Exclusive: ITV Channel joins Guernsey police on patrol
ITV Channel has spent a busy Friday night out on patrol with Guernsey's police force to witness first-hand what it takes to be an officer on the island.
It is as the States looks to recruit up to 10 new constables.
The force is currently operating with fewer staff than its counterparts in Jersey, whilst also experiencing an increase in calls concerning self-harm and domestic abuse post-lockdown.
Head of Law Enforcement, Chief Officer Ruari Hardy admits that bringing new officers over from the UK has been challenging due to coronavirus restrictions, but hopes to be able to do so later this year.
Constables in Guernsey generally earn between £32,230 and £45,327 per annum.
As well as being understaffed compared with other forces, Guernsey's police officers are dealing with an unprecedented rise in calls related to mental health issues, with the pandemic having exacerbated what was already a serious problem on the island.
In 2018, it was revealed that 20% of frontline police time was spent dealing with matters directly related to mental health.
The force is set to publish its annual report for 2020 this summer, in which the full impact of coronavirus on policing in the Bailiwick will be laid bare.
During ITV Channel's night out with the force on 4 June, the island's officers were called out to everything - from reports of anti-social behaviour, to alleged thefts and domestic abuse cases.
Since 20 April, police have also had to deal with two fatal road crashes involving young drivers.
