Exclusive: ITV Channel joins Guernsey police on patrol

ITV Channel has spent a busy Friday night out on patrol with Guernsey's police force to witness first-hand what it takes to be an officer on the island.

It is as the States looks to recruit up to 10 new constables.

The force is currently operating with fewer staff than its counterparts in Jersey, whilst also experiencing an increase in calls concerning self-harm and domestic abuse post-lockdown.

It's a challenging career, but there's a five-month training course prior to new officers joining the team. We're looking to recruit between eight and 10 new officers locally as there's a limit to how many we can train at one time. Ruari Hardy, Chief Officer

Head of Law Enforcement, Chief Officer Ruari Hardy admits that bringing new officers over from the UK has been challenging due to coronavirus restrictions, but hopes to be able to do so later this year.

Constables in Guernsey generally earn between £32,230 and £45,327 per annum.

PCs Scott Romeril and Ryan Sheppard Credit: ITV Channel TV

I've always wanted a job where I knew I would be challenged and have a massive amount variety. I knew how different working for the police would be and that I would be dealing with all sorts and wouldn't be stuck in an office all day. Ryan Sheppard, Joined Guernsey's police force in October 2020

As well as being understaffed compared with other forces, Guernsey's police officers are dealing with an unprecedented rise in calls related to mental health issues, with the pandemic having exacerbated what was already a serious problem on the island.

In 2018, it was revealed that 20% of frontline police time was spent dealing with matters directly related to mental health.

The force is set to publish its annual report for 2020 this summer, in which the full impact of coronavirus on policing in the Bailiwick will be laid bare.

Mental health has become far more crucial to our role over the last 10 years. We invest heavily in counselling for our staff if they have been involved in traumatic instances - for example, we recently dealt with two fatal road traffic incidents. We realise that we have to look after our staff and that's what we do. Ruari Hardy, Chief Officer

During ITV Channel's night out with the force on 4 June, the island's officers were called out to everything - from reports of anti-social behaviour, to alleged thefts and domestic abuse cases.

Since 20 April, police have also had to deal with two fatal road crashes involving young drivers.

