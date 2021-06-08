Fully vaccinated islanders can enter France without self-isolating

Fully vaccinated passengers from the Channel Islands can now travel to France without having to isolate on arrival, or provide a reason for travel.

The new measures require passengers to provide evidence of a negative PCR test within 72 hours of travel, or a negative antigen test result within 48 hours of departure.

However, on return to Jersey or Guernsey, they will have to isolate as the islands still rank it as a high risk country.

Passengers who are not fully vaccinated must provide an essential reason as to why they are travelling to France.

The French Government recognises the Pfizer, Moderna, Oxford-Astrazenca and Johnson&Johnson vaccines however, the criteria for being fully vaccinated is determined by varying schedules:

People who have had the Pfizer, Moderna or Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine are considered fully immunised two weeks after their second dose

People who have had Johnson & Johnson are deemed fully vaccinated four weeks after their first and only dose

People who've previously tested positive for COVID-19 are deemed fully inoculated two weeks after a single dose of any of the above vaccines

Children under 18 travelling with fully vaccinated adults will be exempt from the requirements under Jersey rules.

Use our interactive map to check the classifications of each French region.

Full details of the rules can be found here.