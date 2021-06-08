Goat sculpture raising money for Autism Guernsey damaged

The organisers of the Golden Guernsey Goat Trail say they are devastated after one of their sculptures was damaged.

The alleged vandalism happened between 6pm on Friday 5 June and 3.30am on Saturday 6 June next to Liberation Monument in St Peter Port.

Anybody who saw what happened is urged to contact the police or Autism Guernsey on 232879.

The artist, Peter Sirett, put in many, many hours painting this goat and will now have to spend more hours repairing and painting the goat. It's such a shame that some thoughtless individuals have to ruin a great charity event. I hope these thugs now feel ashamed of themselves! Statement from Guernsey Goat Trail

Cracks on the goat sculpture which will need to be repaired Credit: Guernsey Goat Trail

The piece is one of 52 individually-painted goat sculptures to have been placed around the island as part of the trail.

There is a plan to auction off each sculpture in September to raise money for Autism Guernsey and the Guernsey Adult Literacy Project.

Jersey held a similar trail back in 2019 which raised more than £1 million for the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust.