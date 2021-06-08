Guernsey cervical screening campaign sparks social media backlash

The States of Guernsey has been criticised for the wording of an advert inviting "anyone with a cervix" to take up the free offer of cervical screening.

The slogan was posted on social media as part of a three-week long campaign aimed at improving cervical screening rates in the island.

The advert which sparked online backlash Credit: Twitter

More than 300 people commented underneath the post with several arguing that "women" should have been written instead of "anyone".

The States sort to clarify its original post after receiving so many comments from Twitter users Credit: Twitter

Meanwhile, the hashtag #DropYourPants has been withdrawn from the campaign after the States "realised it may cause offence to some of our followers".

One Twitter user described the slogan as "crass and insensitive", while others said it was "awful" and "not helpful".

Around 70% of people with cervical cancer have either never been screened or have not had regular screening.

Within the Bailiwick of Guernsey, cervical cancer accounts for one to two deaths per year, with an estimated five cases diagnosed annually.