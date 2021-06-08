Jersey businesses invited to join eco driving programme

Businesses in Jersey are being urged to sign their employees up to a free driver training programme to reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions.

The Eco Driving Programme is designed to teach drivers how to improve their miles per gallon (MPG) by up to 15%, reduce carbon emissions, lower the risk of vehicle accidents and reduce vehicle deterioration.

The scheme offers one-to-one training for up to five members of staff, as well looking at data of fuel performance and estimated potential financial savings.

In 2018, just under half of Jersey's greenhouse gases came from transport, so by reducing emissions in this sector, we will be able to improve our response to the Climate Emergency. Businesses will also consequently benefit from spending less money on fuel, which I am sure will be a welcome improvement. Deputy Kevin Lewis, Minister for Infrastructure,

The programme was trialled in 2016, with drivers seeing a 13.5% improvement on their MPG. This meant that drivers were able to travel further on the same amount of fuel before receiving training.

Sessions begin on Monday 14 June and places will be allocated on a first come first serve basis.