Premiership Rugby Club Leicester Tigers will use Jersey as a pre-season training camp this summer.

The side will be on island in August before playing Jersey Reds in a pre-season friendly on August 27th.

It comes as The British and Irish Lions will land in Jersey next week for their training camp ahead of the tour to South Africa.

It’s fantastic to have Leicester Tigers lined up for later this summer. It will be a very tough test for our squad a few weeks before league action starts, but I’m sure the players will learn a great deal from playing against such high-calibre opposition. Harvey Biljon, Jersey Reds' Director of Rugby

The game will be the third pre-season contest between the two sides after The Tigers won in 2012 and 2013.

Reds coach Ed Robinson should also be back for the games. He's been selected to re-join Eddie Jones' England coaching staff for three summer internationals.

The attacking coach was part of the England set-up for The Six Nations and links up with the national side once again for games against The USA and Canada.