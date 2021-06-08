Jersey Reds to play Premiership rugby side Leicester Tigers in pre-season friendly
Premiership Rugby Club Leicester Tigers will use Jersey as a pre-season training camp this summer.
The side will be on island in August before playing Jersey Reds in a pre-season friendly on August 27th.
It comes as The British and Irish Lions will land in Jersey next week for their training camp ahead of the tour to South Africa.
The game will be the third pre-season contest between the two sides after The Tigers won in 2012 and 2013.
Reds coach Ed Robinson should also be back for the games. He's been selected to re-join Eddie Jones' England coaching staff for three summer internationals.
The attacking coach was part of the England set-up for The Six Nations and links up with the national side once again for games against The USA and Canada.