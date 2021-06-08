A 'lighter touch' landlord licensing scheme is due to be debated by States members in Jersey today (8 June). Under the plans, proposed by Deputy Rob Ward, all landlords would have to obtain a licence in order to rent out their properties.

Inspections would then be carried out periodically, to ensure the home complied with the legal minimum standards for rental dwellings.

The minimum standards agreed by the States in 2018 cover faults such as damp, excess cold, drainage and electrical hazards, as well as structural safety.

According to the Environmental Health Department, around 3,000 dwellings inspected in the last three years have failed to meet them.

In September 2020, States members rejected a licensing scheme that proposed charging landlords to join.

Deputy Ward's proposition only suggests fees for new applications, as existing landlords would be granted a licence free of charge without pre-inspection. Licences would then be renewed every five years. The Reform Jersey politician hopes the reduced costs and bureaucracy will encourage more members to back it.

It will ensure that the Government of Jersey, for the first time ever, has the necessary knowledge about what property is being rented out, and its suitability, occupancy and location. It is intended that a light touch will be adopted. The Environmental Health Team will continue to work with landlords and managing agents to achieve compliance within an agreed timetable. Deputy Rob Ward

The body representing landlords in island is suspicious that fees may be introduced later, and suggests a voluntary registration scheme instead.

The licensing scheme will be bureaucratic and costly, which will impact on tenants through increased rents and intrusive inspections. The JLA has proposed a registration scheme whereby all landlords register themselves and their rental properties, together with a fit-for-purpose complaints scheme. Jersey Landlords Association

However, the Jersey Tenants Forum says politicians need to take action to protect their constituents and ensure their safety.

The purpose is tenant safety. For example, to make sure a landlord does not enter a home without 24 hours notice - a safeguarding issue for children and the elderly. A do nothing approach - which disregards the comments of your own officers, tenants and considerable evidence from the Citizens Advice Bureau - is to turn your back on your responsibilities. Stuart Langhorn, Jersey Tenants Forum

Later in this week's States sitting, Senator Sam Mézec will ask members to declare a housing affordability crisis, and agree a series of measures to tackle it.

The Housing Minister Deputy Russell announced his own Action Plan for the sector last week, including £10 million in support for first time buyers.