The RNLI has temporarily withdrawn a lifeguard service from Plémont beach in Jersey.

The decision comes after four lifeguards tested positive for coronavirus.

Under government guidelines, they will need to self-isolate until obtaining the result of a negative Covid-19 test.

As per Government guidelines, a number of the lifeguards’ colleagues are now self-isolating and awaiting test results. This means the Jersey lifeguard team is reduced in numbers and we’ve had to make the difficult decision to withdraw the lifeguard service from Plémont beach on a temporary basis. Jersey RNLI

A full lifeguard service is still operating at Ouens, St Brelades and Grève de Lecq.

The charity hopes to have an update on the situation later this week.