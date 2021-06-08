New coronavirus rules for Jersey children

Jersey has updated its coronavirus rules for children who have travelled off-island. They are now being asked not to return to school if anyone in their household, or who they have travelled with, is awaiting the result of a day zero test.

The States is asking parents to consult the safer travel guidance before booking trips abroad.

They are highlighting the three main symptoms of coronavirus for parents to be aware of:

New continuous cough

Fever/high temperature

Change or loss of smell and/or taste

Diarrhoea and vomiting can also be a feature of Covid-19 and are more common in children than adults.