Princess Anne to visit Jersey

Princess Anne is due to travel to Jersey on Thursday 24 June in order to carry out a number of official engagements.

It will be her first visit to the Channel Islands since the death of her father, Prince Philip.

Her Royal Highness will use the day to attend the official opening of Les Quennevais Secondary School in St Brelade.

She will also present volunteer reserve service medals to Jersey Field Squadron members and attend a service at St Saviour's Church to commemorate the lives of veterans from the Peninsular War and Battle of Waterloo.

Princess Anne opening the Jersey Youth Service in 2015 Credit: ITV Channel TV

In addition to this, she will travel to St Peter to help launch the new Strive facility, which is due to be used by the British and Irish Lions later this month, and visit the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust to open their new butterfly and tortoise house.

News of her upcoming visit was revealed today (8 June) in the States by the Bailiff Timothy Le Cocq.

Princess Anne last came to Jersey in 2019 to meet students from Jersey College for Girls and spend time with members of the island's Royal Agricultural and Horticultural Society.

More details are expected to be released in the coming weeks.