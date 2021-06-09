Apprenticeship aims to bolster Guernsey's hospitality sector

An apprenticeship has been launched in Guernsey in a bid to encourage more young people in the island to take up roles in the sector.

The scheme is being run by Guernsey College of Further Education in the hope of curbing a shortfall of staff.

The coronavirus pandemic and Brexit have meant there have been shortages in the hospitality sector in recent months and there are concerns that some businesses may not have filled vacancies in time for the reopening of the island's borders on July 1.

The college's Principal says she wants to challenge misconceptions that some people are put off the idea of working in the industry.

It is hoped that the scheme will help foster more talent on-island for the future.