Calls for shakeup of planning rules to boost St Helier town centre

Jersey retailers say they want to see planning rules relaxed to stop high street units being ringfenced for retail, potentially causing them to stay empty.

Two applications have recently been made to change the use of two former St Helier shops to restaurants.

One application on Halkett Street was approved at the end of May, on the basis that the proposals would 'help lift the area', whilst not detracting from the main shopping function of the town centre due to its 'peripheral location'.

Another application for the former Beghin's store on King's Street is pending.

Planning rules in the Core Retail Area remain tightly controlled, but the move has been backed by some in the sector, who say the government should support anyone that wants to invest in empty space.

As far as I'm concerned, any entrepreneur that has a good idea about what to do with an empty premises and empty shops, I think they should be encouraged to operate a business from there. It's better to have premises doing something and being an attraction of some sort rather than having an empty shop. Gerald Voisin, Voisin's Department Store

At the moment planning policy does not permit the loss of ground floor retail space within the core retail centre of town, where it would pose a threat to the overall retail function.

Development proposals involving the change of use of ground floor premises within the Core Retail Area will only be permitted provided that the proposed use does not detract from the primary shopping function and contributes to the vitality and viability of the Core Retail Area of the Town Centre. Jersey's Island Plan Policy

St Helier's Town Centre Manager, who has recently started the role, says change of use applications are a natural part of town centres evolving.

He thinks the fact people are applying to use the empty spaces, albeit for a different purpose, shows that people still have confidence in the High Street.

We've got lots of applications in for change of use. We lost lots of really well established high street brands at the start of the year, so it's positive to see that some of those empty spaces are now potentially going to have things in them. I just want to see the town centre being vibrant, all the stores to be occupied - whether it be different than what was in there before, then so be it. Connor Burgher, St Helier Town Centre and Events Manager

In response, a government spokesperson said its current planning policy aims to 'promote vitality' in the centre of town.