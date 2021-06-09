Channel Islands Co-op to end 'double dividend' scheme

The Channel Islands Co-op will end its 'double dividend' scheme.

The Society confirmed the news at an annual meeting with members, saying it would be replaced by a more 'modern, future-proofed' scheme.

Previously members would be able to claim double their dividend on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, but the scheme was temporarily halted during the coronavirus pandemic.

The scheme proposed to replace the so-called 'double divvy' will allow members to view the benefits they have accrued via the members portal on the Channel Islands Co-op website.

The Society's board also announced a trading profit of £7.2 million over the last financial year, returning £8.2 million to its members.

The Co-op’s pharmacy provision saw an increase in sales of 14% to £10 million, while the turnover in its food business increased by 3% to £159 million. This balanced a reduction in profits from holiday sales, foreign exchange and road fuels which were all affected by the pandemic.

Despite the many obvious and unique challenges that we have faced, the Co-op has had a successful financial year and, as ever, we are proud that our members and the wider community have been able to share in this success. I am really pleased that so many members took the opportunity to join us last night and exercise their democratic right to have a say on the future of their Co-op. Mark Cox, chief executive officer of Channel Islands Co-op

Over the course of the year, £200,000 was donated to charities.