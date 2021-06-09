Cycle lane to be piloted at St Helier's Hill Street

A cycle lane is being piloted in the centre of St Helier in a bid to make eastbound travel easier for cyclists.

The route between Halkett Place and La Motte Street will feature a cycle lane, using white lines, bollards and road signage.

The pilot will begin on Monday 14 June and will last for a year.

The unloading bay by Morier House will become a cycle lane, but the unloading bay by Dunnell’s will remain in place. Extra unloading bays will be created at Halkett Place.

The pilot will remain in place for a year. Credit: Government of Jersey

The island's infrastructure minister hopes it will encourage more people to turn to pedal power and reduce their carbon emissions.

The Hill Street pilot scheme is a step in the right direction for encouraging more Islanders to travel by bicycle. “Taking more cars off the roads, and increasing Islander’s active travel in a safe, healthy and enjoyable way through cycle paths such as these is a great way to work towards our aim of becoming carbon neutral by 2030. Deputy Kevin Lewis, Jersey's Infrastructure Minister

54% of cyclists and pedestrians who responded to a consultation on the plans in December 2020 said it would encourage them to travel by foot or by bike along Hill Street. 68% said it was a positive step towards encouraging active travel.

The government says it will monitor the scheme to see if any further safety measures need to be introduced or adjustments made.