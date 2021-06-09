Cycle lane to be piloted at St Helier's Hill Street
A cycle lane is being piloted in the centre of St Helier in a bid to make eastbound travel easier for cyclists.
The route between Halkett Place and La Motte Street will feature a cycle lane, using white lines, bollards and road signage.
The pilot will begin on Monday 14 June and will last for a year.
The unloading bay by Morier House will become a cycle lane, but the unloading bay by Dunnell’s will remain in place. Extra unloading bays will be created at Halkett Place.
The island's infrastructure minister hopes it will encourage more people to turn to pedal power and reduce their carbon emissions.
54% of cyclists and pedestrians who responded to a consultation on the plans in December 2020 said it would encourage them to travel by foot or by bike along Hill Street. 68% said it was a positive step towards encouraging active travel.
The government says it will monitor the scheme to see if any further safety measures need to be introduced or adjustments made.