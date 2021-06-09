Longer isolation for Guernsey arrivals from North West and South East of England

People travelling to Guernsey from the South East and North West of England will be subject to stricter isolation rules from today (9 June).

The change is due to increasing is concern from Public Health about the new variant of coronavirus.

The South East of England will move from the Category 2 watchlist to Category 3 meaning those who arrive in Guernsey who opt to take a self-swab test, must self-isolate for seven days and then take a further PCR test.

A negative result on arrival followed by a negative result on day seven then means you can leave isolation.

North West England will move from Category 3 to Category 4 meaning you must isolate for 21 days upon arrival into Guernsey. However, you can opt to take a PCR self-swab test on arrival and take a PCR test on day 13.

A negative result on arrival followed by a negative result on day 13 then allows you to leave isolation before the 21 day period.

More details on travelling to and from the Bailiwick of Guernsey can be found on the States' website.