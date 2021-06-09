Parishioners to vote on so called 'super highway' to Jersey's new hospital

St Helier residents will have the chance to challenge the government on plans for a so-called 'super highway' to Jersey's new hospital at Overdale.

A parish meeting is taking place this evening (Wednesday 9 June), where representatives from the Our Hospital project will argue they have taken all the necessary steps to allow work to begin on the site.

Campaigners say that Senator Lyndon Farnham, who is overseeing the project, has not been transparent - and that 'no understandable images' of what the access route would look like have yet been produced.

There are no schematics of the road; there are still no diagrams of its design; nor is there any adequate detail on environmental impact; in short, completely contrary to the project's purported intended actions and to the words of the Our Hospital group, there are no "understandable images of what [the access route] will translate to in reality. Olaf Blakeley, campaigner

The current access road to Overdale, via Westmount Hill, would have to be expanded to a distance of almost 11 metres wide to allow the inclusion of a cycle lane and for two buses to pass comfortably.

Work was halted on 10 February after parishioners backed a move to block the project progressing on Parish land, as well as to stop land being purchased by the government until they had further opportunity to consider the proposals.

Preliminary pictures of how Jersey's new hospital could look were published at the end of May, ahead of a debate on the budget for the project in September.

The meeting will take place at the Assembly Room of St Helier Town Hall, with residents who have registered to attend able to join remotely and in person.