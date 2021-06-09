The Real Housewives of Jersey's Tessa Hartmann took on TV personality Kerry Katona in a heated breakfast show discussion this morning (9 June).

The pair were debating whether padded bikini tops are appropriate for 9-year-old girls on ITV's Good Morning Britain, after fashion retailer New Look came under fire for selling them.

Fashion retailer New Look has been criticised for selling these bikini tops. Credit: ITV

Hosts Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley had to enforce 'order' several times during the interview, as Hartmann and Katona clashed on the issue.

The former argued it provides modesty for children going through puberty, while the latter said they are completely inappropriate and overly-sexual.