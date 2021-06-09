St Helier parishioners vote against Overdale road plans
A special parish assembly in St Helier was held last night to discuss plans for the widening of the road up to the new hospital at Overdale.
Parishioners were asked to vote on if they thought there was enough information about the impact on the surrounding area and detailed design to allow them to judge the merits of the project.
It is after a meeting in February when the Our Hospital project team were asked to come back with more details of the plans.
Last night (09 June) parishioners voted that the team had failed to do so with some campaigners calling on the political lead for the project, Senator Lyndon Farnham to step down.
However Senator Farnham insists that the project is on schedule and more details will be available when a planning application is submitted, he says he would prefer the approval of nearby residents, who will get an opportunity to air their views during the consultation stage.
Preliminary pictures of how Jersey's new hospital could look were published at the end of May, ahead of a debate on the budget for the project in September.