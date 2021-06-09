St Helier parishioners vote against Overdale road plans

A special parish assembly in St Helier was held last night to discuss plans for the widening of the road up to the new hospital at Overdale.

Parishioners were asked to vote on if they thought there was enough information about the impact on the surrounding area and detailed design to allow them to judge the merits of the project.

It is after a meeting in February when the Our Hospital project team were asked to come back with more details of the plans.

Last night (09 June) parishioners voted that the team had failed to do so with some campaigners calling on the political lead for the project, Senator Lyndon Farnham to step down.

Somebody else needs to lead this project, somebody with dynamism, somebody who's able to share information and communicate with the public but I think this is a massive blow to him and the project team and there needs to be a change now. Olaf Blakeley, Westmount Resident

However Senator Farnham insists that the project is on schedule and more details will be available when a planning application is submitted, he says he would prefer the approval of nearby residents, who will get an opportunity to air their views during the consultation stage.

I must stress there will be no delay to the work that's going on. We are committed to building a new hospital for the people of Jersey. We've gone through the process, we've chosen the site, we now have to prepare the full and final details for the planning application. Senator Lyndon Farnahm

Preliminary pictures of how Jersey's new hospital could look were published at the end of May, ahead of a debate on the budget for the project in September.